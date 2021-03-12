Razzie Awards nominations ‘honoring’ worst movies of the year led by ‘Doolittle,’ ‘365 Days,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Music’ …

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced their contenders on the eve of the Oscar nominations. The Razzies, now in their 41st year, are a tongue-in-cheek ceremony that “honor” the worst films of the year. Scroll down for the full list of nominees in all nine Razzie Awards categories ranging from Worst Picture to Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

Leading the 2021 Razzie Awards nominations roster are two remakes: “Dolittle” and “365 Days.” Each of these ill-conceived movies reaped six bids, including Worst Picture. Joining them in that race are five-time nominee “Fantasy Island,” three-time contender “Music” and the documentary “Absolute Proof.”

“Music” was a surprise contender at the Golden Globes, earning bids for Best Musical/Comedy and for leading lady Kate Hudson. She is in contention here for Worst Actress and Maddie Ziegler is up for Worst Supporting Actress. Among those that Ziegler faces off against is Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” who could well reap an Oscar bid on March 15.

As usual, “winners” will be decided by Razzie members. The recipients of these dubious honors will be revealed on Oscars eve, April 24.

Worst Picture

“Absolute Proof”

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Music”

“365 Days”

Worst Director

Charles Band, “Barbie and Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, “365 Days”

Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle”

Ron Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Sia, “Music”

Worst Actor

Robert Downey Jr., “Dolittle”

Mike Lindell, “Absolute Proof”

Michele Morrone, “365 Days”

Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”

David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway, “The Last Thing He Wanted”; “Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

Katie Holmes, “Brahms: The Boy II”; “The Secret: Dare to Dream”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Lauren Lapkus, “The Wrong Missy”

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, “365 Days”

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase, “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee”

Rudy Giuliani, “Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm”

Shia LeBeouf, “The Tax Collector”

Arnold Schwarzeneggar, “Iron Mask”

Bruce Willis, “Breach”; Hard Kill”; “Survive the Night”

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Lucy Hale, “Fantasy Island”

Maggie Q, “Fantasy Island”

Kristen Wiig, “Wonder Woman 1984”

Maddie Ziegler, “Music”

Worst Screenplay

“Barbie and Kendra” movies

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“365 Days”

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, “Dolittle”

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”, “Call of the Wild”

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, “Hubie Halloween”

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“365 Days” (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of “Fifty Shades of Grey”)

“Dolittle” (Remake)

“Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

“Hubie Halloween” (Remake/Rip-Off of “Ernest Scared Stupid”)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Sequel)

