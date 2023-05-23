Reality TV roundtable group panel: ‘Full Swing,’ ‘Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,’ ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ ‘Shark Tank’ [Exclusive Video Interviews]

In Gold Derby’s latest roundtable group panel, leading reality TV/non-fiction producers discuss why the incredibly popular genre connects with viewers at home on such a visceral level. The four panelists are all eligible at the 2023 Emmys: Chad Mumm (“Full Swing”), Michael Williams (“Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning”), David Brindley (“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”) and Clay Newbill (“Shark Tank”). Watch our exclusive video interviews above. Click each name above to watch that person’s individual webchat.

Speaking about the rise of unscripted television, Mumm explains, “I think if we’d turned in a script for the season of ‘Full Swing’ that we got, it would’ve been thrown back in our face for being too unrealistic. It’s a trope that real life is stranger than fiction, but we just lived it for an entire year and our cameras captured everything.” He adds, “That’s what makes unscripted documentaries and reality interesting … real life really is more interesting and more exciting and kind of crazier than you could ever dream up.”

Newbill chimes in that some of the scenes he’s produced over the years “you would never write … you would never believe that just happened and what the reaction was and what was said afterwards.” The “Shark Tank” producer adds, “At that moment, it just really hit that life is real. Life is better than anything you can write. And I think that’s why, when it’s authentic and when it’s real, it just connects with people.”

“Everyone has a story,” notes Williams. “Anyone over the past year that I’ve told what I’m working on say, ‘Oh, I could have used you last year when so-and-so passed away,’ or, ‘I’ve been cleaning out my grandparents’ stuff for years.'” He notes that when “Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” premiered, all of the comments from fans were similar. “Everyone was telling their story … everyone was relating to it.”

Brindley closes out the topic when he wonders aloud, “Unscripted sort of holds a mirror up to us, doesn’t it? And we like that, whether that’s because it’s emotional or whether that’s because it’s hilarious or funny or moving. We can all relate to that person that you’re seeing on screen because they’re real.” He gets a kick out of fans of “The Reluctant Traveler” who say they relate to Eugene Levy, recounting, “Finally there’s someone on screen who feels the same way about travel that I do!”

Also in our roundtable group panel, the four reality TV/non-fiction producers talk about the importance of editors and story producers when it comes to the storytelling process for unscripted shows. “They’re completely and utterly integral,” they state in agreement.

