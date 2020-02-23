15 Reasons We Passionately Love Sam Heughan So Much

Season 5 of “Outlander,” based on “The Fiery Cross,” the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon‘s “Outlander” series of novels, premiered February 16, 2020 on Starz to rapturous praise across the globe. After a long wait between seasons, fans delighted to have their favorite TV couple, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) back for more romance, intrigue and time travel. And we’re all reminded about one of the big reasons why this show is such a success – the magnetic appeal of its leading man, who inhabits rough diamond Jamie Fraser with fiery sex appeal and unmatched empathy, warmth and chivalry.

To celebrate the return of “Outlander,” click through our photo gallery above of the Top 15 reasons why we passionately love Sam Heughan so much. Our gallery includes looks into his onscreen relationship with Balfe, Jamie’s friendships and being a good compatriot, his sensitivity yet ability to be physical, his red carpet appearances and such tough episodes as “Wentworth Prison” and “To Ransom a Man’s Soul.”

And be sure to visit our other “Outlander” photo galleries: