Rebecca Hickey (‘The White Lotus’ makeup head) on Jennifer Coolidge crying ‘real tears’ and Theo James’ unforgettable prosthetic [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s so wild,” Rebecca Hickey declares about receiving her first career Emmy nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for “The White Lotus” Season 2 on HBO. The department head makeup artist adds, “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I feel so honored and it’s just sort of like a dream come true. Whoever thinks that this would happen? I’m taking it all in still.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

For the 2023 Emmys, Hickey is up for the specific episode “That’s Amore,” the fifth episode of the Sicily-set installment in which the two married couples go on a wine tasting adventure, and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) visit Palermo with the gays. It was “difficult” to choose an episode, she tells us. “When I was looking through all of them, I was trying to pick one that had a lot of different makeups and could really showcase that. I felt like there were quite a few that were really nice in there.”

“You never really know what’s gonna happen,” Hickey says about the show’s instant success with fans. “I think it hit at the right time. People were dying for something juicy and needing some kind of shock value and wanting to grasp onto something. It was really popular the first season, but now, everybody knows about it … everyone’s figuring out a way to watch it.”

Hickey confirms that Jennifer Coolidge was crying “real tears” during the “Madame Butterfly” opera scene in the fifth episode. “They were all her, so I can’t take any credit for that,” she readily admits. “That scene was really beautiful with her and Tom [Hollander]. It was a nice moment.” The artisan also shares a fun story from the set of Season 1 in which Coolidge lost her cell phone “so far away from where anybody could possibly ever have been … in the bushes. She’s just so funny like that.”

As far as Hickey’s “most memorable” moment working on Season 2, she reveals that it’s the scene where she puts a “prosthetic penis” on Theo James. “Honestly if there’s one thing that I’ll never forget, it’s probably that,” Hickey laughs. “We had such a rapport about it and we still joke about it.” The cast and crew made the most of their time in Sicily, she says. “It’s such a fun environment when you’re all traveling together and you’ve kind of left all of your families behind.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Hickey talks about the biggest misconceptions people have about makeup artists, she explains the collaborative effort between all of the different departments, and she discloses what she can about Season 3 of “The White Lotus,” which is expected to begin production in February 2024.

