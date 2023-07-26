‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ makeup head Rebecca Wachtel on the challenge of making the cast look ‘effortless and natural’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Longtime makeup artist Rebecca Wachtel has experience in realizing beloved book characters for television adaptations. She spent seven years working on the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars,” the wildly successful show based on the Sara Shepard novels. So when she was hired to lead the makeup department on the Amazon Prime Video limited series “Daisy Jones and the Six,” based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Wachtel knew where to start.

“I feel like any time you’re transferring a book to screen, I want to honor the characters in the book, and I want to be true to them and I want to make the fans happy,” Wachtel tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. The question the makeup needs to answer, she adds, is simple. “How do you bring the characters to life with the actors that were cast and kind of meld those two together so that the characters come to life with the appropriate looks right for the actors playing them?”

As the show’s fans (and Television Academy members realized), Wachtel found an answer. She received her first-ever Emmy nomination this year in the Best Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) category.

“It was overwhelming,” Wachtel says of finding out she was an Emmy nominee this year. “I’m super grateful. To be up there with so many amazing shows, it just feels like such an honor.”

Based on Reid’s novel, “Daisy Jones and the Six” tells the story of a fictional rock band that experienced rapid highs and crushing lows during the 1970s. Wachtel says she was a huge fan of the era depicted in “Daisy Jones” and spent lots of time doing research – not that she was unaware of the 1970s makeup trends and looks. “I wanted it because I love the ‘70s and I was like I know this aesthetic and in my mind, I know what this should look like,” she says.

But her biggest challenges were more modern in concern: she had to make sure the cast looked as natural and makeup-free as possible while also covering up their many tattoos.

“When people just look effortless and natural, you don’t realize it’s with a bunch of makeup,” Wachtel explains. For instance, Best Movie/Limited Series Actress nominee Riley Keough, who plays Daisy Jones, has eight tattoos, all of which needed to be covered.

“I need to make her skin look flawless. She’s pretty fair-skinned, naturally. So we would go between spray tans and full body makeup probably about 70 percent of the time,” Wachtel reveals. “The guys, you know, they had a lot of tattoos – especially Sebastian Chacon [who plays Warren, the band’s drummer]. He’s always in those vests with no shirt and he’s all tattooed – so it’s all body makeup. And it has to hold up all day and it has to have sweat on top of it for performance looks. But you don’t it, because it looks natural.”

In addition to the effortful work done to make the cast look as carefree as possible, Wachtel and her team also needed to keep track of the amount of sweat the characters were producing. The band Daisy Jones and the Six plays hard and their epic concerts – particularly the group’s final show, which is revealed in the series finale – are a workout. Wachtel says she had a “sweat breakdown” to keep things straight.

“We were block shooting. So we’re shooting like four or five episodes at the same time. And so in the beginning, it’s like 1965. And then the next scene, it’s ‘72. So with the sweat breakdowns, you’re jumping around in the show,” she says. “It was like the beginning, middle, and end shows of the shows and what the levels would be, depending on the scene and what we were shooting. So I had different things I would use for shine or sweat to create those looks.”

“Daisy Jones and the Six” received nine 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Limited Series. All episodes of the show are streaming on Amazon.

