Rebecca Wisocky (‘Ghosts’): ‘That type of hypocrisy that I enjoy playing’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was probably worried whether or not the cast would gel,” confesses “Ghosts” star Rebecca Wisocky before the first season started last year. In our recent webchat she continues, “An ensemble comedy like this really requires to keep the ball up in the air and to keep things rolling. We instantly felt like family and everyone knew what the gig was.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Ghosts” is a CBS comedy about a couple who inherits a property haunted by people who have died there over the years. The eclectic group of ghouls includes a Viking, hippie, scout troop leader, native American and prohibition era jazz singer. Wisocky reveals, “I learned how powerful the times when you’re not saying anything at all can be when you’re part of a tableau. The whole thing has movement and just the subtlest look can support the laugh line of the other guy. That’s something that I’d like to think I knew, but I feel like it has grown richer. Reaping the rewards of of that type of teamwork is pretty great.”

Wisocky plays Hetty Woodstone, a ghost who is the lady of the manor and original owner of the Woodstone country estate. Her character is proper and stuck in the ways of a different time. The actress explains, “A cast of 10 can work so well when everyone has this essential color to them. I definitely have an inner persnickety-upper-crusty-ridiculous dead lady inside me for sure. It’s that type of hypocrisy that I enjoy playing a lot.”

Wisocky reflects that “Ghosts” is about “empathy, trying to figure out what our capacity for change is. And the fact that none of us had been capable of that until we met one another until we were side by side with people and points of view that we never would have experienced in life.”

