Rebecca Wisocky (‘Ghosts’): ‘We get to be pretty racy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’ve asked multiple times how we get past standards and practices,” admits Rebecca Wisocky who plays Hetty in “Ghosts.” During our recent webchat she continues that’s “certainly with some of the things Hetty does. The response is that she’s not aware of what she’s saying, so the joke can be made. But we get to be pretty racy.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The CBS sitcom in its second season is a about a couple who inherit a property haunted by people who have died there over the years. The eclectic group of ghouls includes a Viking, hippie, revolutionary soldier and a native American. Hetty Woodstone is one of the ghosts and is the lady of the manor and original owner of the Woodstone country estate. Wisocky says, “We are able to get in some subversive jabs at the foibles of certain time periods in American history. All of these characters come from periods that were fraught.”

In the season’s penultimate episode, ‘Whodunnit,’ the murder of prohibition era jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is finally solved. This is when Hetty confesses that she always knew the truth. Wisocky reveals, “I had to do a lot of thinking about this secret that she carried for a hundred years: that her son murdered the woman who became her dear friend. We didn’t know that information until a week before we shot it. I had to wrap my mind around how all the choices I had made until that point could plausibly knit together. The thing I came to was that so often the lies that we tell ourselves become our truth, because they have to be.”

The season has also seen Hetty learn to pleasure herself on a washing machine and get in a secret relationship with stockbroker ghost Trevor (Asher Grodman). The actress explains, “It kicked off this whole sexual awakening for Hetty. It’s so much fun to play this stick in the mud being let loose. That’s great fun those extremes. And the fact they paired the most uptight woman with the most ridiculous pant-less frat bro from the 1980s is a match made in heaven. I’m the older woman by 150 years. That was something we had a lot of fun with.

