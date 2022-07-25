Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Reese Witherspoon is entering the “The Morning Show” episode “Confirmations” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Confirmations” debuted on November 5, 2021, and is the eighth episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s second season.

In “Confirmations,” the staff of the fictional morning show of the title tries to confirm the death of disgraced anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) while Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) deals with some intense family drama.

Witherspoon is a four-time Emmy Award nominee. In addition to her citation this year for “The Morning Show” in the Best Actress category, she also received a nomination for Best Limited Series/TV Actress for “Big Little Lies” in 2017. Witherspoon also has two nominations as an executive producer, a win for “Big Little Lies” and a bid for “Little Fires Everywhere.”

For the 2022 contest, Witherspoon is up against Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Overall, Season 2 of “The Morning Show” received three nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards, including Billy Crudup in Best Drama Supporting Actor, and Marcia Gay Harden in Best Drama Guest Actress.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

