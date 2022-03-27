Regina Hall: Everything to know about the 2022 Oscars host

For the first time in three years, the Academy Awards will have a host. Hallelujah! In fact, the ceremony will have three hosts. Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will serve as co-emcees at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. All three funny ladies have made their marks on the entertainment industry by starring in film and television, but this will be the first time hosting Hollywood’s biggest night for each of them. In this article, we’ll fill you in on everything to know about Oscars host Regina Hall before the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday night.

Who is Regina Hall?

Born on December 12, 1970, Hall’s first credited role as an actress was on the police drama “New York Undercover” (1997). Her big break came in the movie “The Best Man” (1999), which led to “Love & Basketball” (2000) and eventually the “Scary Movie” franchise, where she played fan-fave scream queen Brenda Meeks in four installments. Her first recurring role on television was as lawyer Corretta Lipp on “Ally McBeal.” Hall is perhaps best known for playing bestselling author Ryan Pierce on the comedy sensation “Girls Trip” (2017), where she worked with none other than Will Packer, current producer of the 2022 Oscars. The actress/director duo also collaborated together on “Think Like a Man” (2012), “Think Like a Man Too” (2014), “About Last Night” (2014) and “Little” (2019).

Did Regina Hall win an Oscar?

Not yet, but maybe someday! For the 2018 movie “Support the Girls,” Hall became the first Black woman to win Best Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and she also contended at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. She is a BET Awards nominee for “Little” and a six-time also-ran at the Black Reel Awards for her work in both movies and TV.

Is Regina Hall ready to host the Oscars?

“It’s live! I think that’s the scariest thing is that it’s live,” Hall recently told Parade. “So it will be what it will be. We’ll see what life it’ll take on.” She hopes that herself, Sykes and Schumer will have “maybe less pressure” on them to deliver the goods since there haven’t been any Oscar hosts at all for the past several broadcasts. “We at least know we’ll be better than the last couple of years,” she laughed.

What would a younger Regina Hall think of hosting the Oscars?

“It would probably seem kind of impossible,” the actress revealed in an interview with ABC (watch below). “Because a younger me would have been in Washington preparing to be a GS-15 and working for the government,” Hall snickered. “And so Hollywood seemed really far away. I actually wanted to be a Playmate when I was a child, interestingly enough … I didn’t know what a Playmate actually did. I thought they roller-skated around the pool. And I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do when I grow up.’ Close!”

Regina Hall’s connection to scleroderma

For the better part of a decade, Hall has been volunteering at senior citizen centers and raising public awareness for the disease known as scleroderma, which affects her mother. “It’s a condition that affects the skin and some other organs, and can take several forms,” she explained to BlackDoctor.org. “When my mom was diagnosed, I didn’t know much about the condition. But Dana Delaney, who is an actress and now a friend of mine, put me in touch with Bob Saget. Bob had made a television movie about scleroderma years ago because his sister had died from it. That was back when they didn’t even know what it was. Anyway, Bob had a group called the Scleroderma Research Foundation, so I donated to that and my mother even went to the doctor Bob had suggested, who happened to be over at Johns Hopkins.” Saget died in February 2022 of head trauma.

