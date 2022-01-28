Renate Reinsve (‘The Worst Person in the World’): ‘It changed everyone’s perspectives on their choices and their love life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We made a small movie in Norway and we felt it was really important and it moved us. It changed something in us and changed everyone’s perspectives on their choices and their love life,” says Renate Reinsve about what “The Worst Person in the World” means to her personally and how it seems to be resonating with audiences around the world. “You never know how far it’s going to reach, but I suppose that when you make something and try to be really true and have something important to say, it will reach far,” she says. “It’s just been so incredible for us to have all these conversations about the movie everywhere.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The Worst Person in the World” is a dark romantic comedy-drama directed by Joachim Trier, the third in his “Oslo Trilogy” following “Reprise” and “Oslo, 31 August.” Reinsve stars as Julie, a young woman battling indecisiveness as she navigates her complicated love life, while struggling to find her career path and her place in the world.

The Neon film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where Reinsve won Best Actress. That triumph kicked off the film’s award-winning streak stateside, with wins from numerous regional film critics groups including Best Foreign Language Film from the New York Film Critics Circle, and Reinsve claiming a close runner-up mention with the LA Film Critics and National Society of Film Critics, where co-star Anders Danielsen Lie claimed the supporting actor prize. It has advanced to the competitive 15-film shortlist as the Norway’s entry for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars.

“The Worst Person in the World” follows Julie as she restlessly questions her career, lovers and purpose in life, which speaks to the angst and frustration felt by many in their twenties and thirties, who have been attuned to focusing on their destination rather than their journey. Her story reaches a glorious crescendo early on in the film after Julie encounters Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) at a party, their connection so profound that she later literally freezes time, leaving a suspended-in-time Aksel (Danielsen Lie) so that she can bound through the streets of Oslo to find him. The sequence is presented like a charming fairy-tale fantasy. “It’s just like playing around cinematically with this thought of what if you meet someone and you find them really attractive and you want to be with them? To be able to freeze time and live it through would be amazing to do,” she says.

“The whole city was a part of that shoot, she reveals about how challenging it was to pull off the sequence on a small budget without any visual effects. “Oslo is quite small, so when you block off a block, then it was half the city, so everyone was involved,” she smiles. “It was technically really, really hard, but they, it looks amazing. And the funny thing is, when I was running up and down, we suddenly saw more people in the crowd because it’s not a special effects. It’s actual people standing there still. We saw some other people had joined in, so there were more and more people like a flash mob,” she says. “I think it’s really beautiful.’

