Renee Zellweger (‘The Thing About Pam’) on ‘escalating absurdities’ that drew her to 1st network TV show [Exclusive Video Interview]

“This escalating series of absurdities just kept leading to the same question: How?” proclaims two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger while discussing the NBC limited series in which she starred and executive produced. “The Thing About Pam” is a six episode true crime story detailing the involvement of Pam Hupp in the 2011 murder of her friend, Betsy Faria. Watch the exclusive video interview with Zellweger above.

Following her Oscar-winning turn as Judy Garland in “Judy,” Zellweger admits she wanted to do something totally different. “I wanted to play in a different sphere,” she says. “As a person I just found her fascinating. She’s so much more audacious than I am. There are certain qualities she possesses that intrigue me. I thought it would be interesting to explore those things. And doing a network television show, which I’ve never done before, as the first thing my production company, Big Picture Company, would produce, as something that could be seen on several platforms at once.”

“We wanted to keep in mind what was lost,” Zellweger explains while discussing the dark comedy elements of the series. “When you think about this tragedy, you don’t think there’s an opportunity to bring levity to it. But, it’s inherent in the telling of the narrative according to Pam, in her own words, and what she presented to be substantiated information to law enforcement. Because it exists, it just seemed important to make room for it so that we could tell the story in a way where the juxtaposition would illuminate tragedy.”

Zellweger embodies Hupp with a specific accent, hand gestures, cadence and prosthetics. As an actor, she enjoys making those transformations and learning the ins and outs of a person. “You just dive in and you don’t come out until you finish,” she reveals. “Every night after work you go home and you dig around to see if there’s anything that you missed in preparation for tomorrow’s work. Or you go through tomorrow’s work and see if there’s something that might be just a little bit more fun if you did a little bit more digging around that night. You put the headphones on and you listen to testimony over and over and over again until you pick up a pattern of speech. There are certain gestures that are repeated that become a person’s personality. It’s just homework really.”

View the full interview with Zellweger above. “The Thing About Pam” is currently streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

