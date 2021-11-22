‘Respect’ production designer Ina Mayhew dived ‘deep down the rabbit hole’ to learn about life of Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I think we all are familiar with her later part of her life, which I of course knew a lot about because I’m a big fan of hers and have watched so many shows. But the early part I was not as familiar with at all. So that was the difficult part,” explains production designer Ina Mayhew about recreating the life and times of Aretha Franklin for the biopic “Respect.” We talked with her as part of our “Meet the Experts” Production Designers Panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Franklin (played by Jennifer Hudson) may have been the Queen of Soul, but she was also “a very private person, so she talked very little about her life growing up.” It required “a lot of detective work to just try and get a good sense of her life.” Her childhood home was largely a reflection of her father (Forest Whitaker), who was “quite wealthy … She was really exposed to quite a lot, and we wanted to show all different aspects, especially in his study in the house, of his journey and him as a preacher.”

Then comes Franklin’s rise to stardom. “As production designers, we just like to dive really deep down that rabbit hole. I just want to find out everything,” Mayhew says. And there were a lot of details to discover, from glamorous Columbia Records in the Woolworth Building in New York City, to the legendary Muscle Shoals recording studio in Alabama which had more of a “down and dirty kind of feel,” to various homes and performance venues that Franklin occupied throughout her life and career. “It’s all about, for me, when the actors go on the set that it doesn’t feel like a set. It feels like where they’re supposed to be.”

