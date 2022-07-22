Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Rhea Seehorn is entering the “Better Call Saul” episode “Hit and Run” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Hit and Run” aired on May 2, 2022 and is the fourth episode of the AMC show’s sixth and final season.

In “Hit and Run,” Kim and Jimmy (Seehorn and fellow Emmy Award nominee Bob Odenkirk) “enlist the help of a local pro to put on a show for Cliff Main (Ed Begley Jr). The episode, which was written by Ann Cherkis and directed by Seehorn herself (her debut behind the camera), is also notable because it’s the first time Kim meets beloved “Breaking Bad” character Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Seehorn. For this 2022 contest, she is competing against Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). Seehorn is also an Emmy Award nominee in the Best Short Form Actress category for her work on the YouTube show “Cooper’s Bar.”

“Better Call Saul” received seven total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series. The AMC series has 46 Emmy nominations in its lifetime.

Enjoy our recent video chat with Seehorn.

