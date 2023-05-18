Richard Bloom (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ production designer): ‘It was like living in a nightclub for 6 months’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was a logistical puzzle for sure,” reveals production designer Richard Bloom about designing and constructing the numerous period sets for “Welcome to Chippendales.” For our recent webchat he adds, “It was really surreal because our office was perched on a second floor and we had a stage access, so you’d be up there in the office working on the next episode and all of a sudden you’d hear this eruption of 200 extras screaming at the guys as they were doing the dance,” he grins. “It was like living in a nightclub for six months, which was really fun and festive, but also that also made it tricky, because we would be literally building a set next to it while the club was going on.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Welcome to Chippendales” was created by Robert Siegel (“Pam & Tommy”), inspired by the book “Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders” by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. It stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani as Steve Banerjee, who founded the famed Chippendales stripper troupe. The limited series charts his rise from an ambitious immigrant gas station attendant to entrepreneur and his fall from grace as he masterminds the murder of his business partner and ultimate rival, Emmy-winning choreographer Nick De Noia, portrayed by Emmy winner Bartlett (“The White Lotus”). The glitzy and tawdry semi-autobiographical drama also co-stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (“Cape Fear,” “Hysterical Blindness”), Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (“You Can’t Take it With You”), Tony nominees Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon,” “Falsettos”) and Robin de Jesús (“In the Heights,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “The Boys in the Band”), as well as breakthrough performer Quentin Plair (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

On a series like “Welcome to Chippendales,” so much rides on the look and feel of the iconic titular club. Bloom was well aware that the pressure was on to deliver something aesthetically exciting, historically appropriate and with enough practical utility to give the cast and crew room to breathe and create something memorable. “With a with a true-life story, there’s obviously so many real photos you can reference,” he explains. “We knew that we this season was going to take place over 10 years, so we needed to build a set that not only would feel real, but also we could morph and have it changed throughout the 10 years. I did a ton of research. I wanted it to feel like something that actually you would have seen in real life had you been in the eighties and in one of the clubs here in Culver City. But I knew that it also would need to be a little bit more dynamic,” he says.

“There was going to be a lot of scenes up in his office and basically, this story with Steve is he’s a man about money and he is driven by money and greed and power, whereas Nick’s arc is he’s driven by his artistic license and his artistic vision. So, knowing that Steve was all about money where that safe is, and where that office was, we knew that was going to have to have a connection to the real club. That’s when early on I knew I wanted to do a two-story club, and I knew that once you get inside of an office a lot of times it can feel so cramped, so I wanted to keep that that magical element to this bizarre story,” Bloom explains. “The concept was to have to have the lights of the club, which started out as a disco, always outside of that window of that office. So, in one direction you might see him against wood paneling and a desk. But then the other direction, you would see the hopes and dreams, and the beautiful reflections.”

