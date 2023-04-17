Richard Schwadel (‘Lucky Hank’ editor): ‘It’s a tough nut to crack’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The cast is just stellar,” states “Lucky Hank” editor Richard Schwadel in our recent webchat. He continues, “It’s such a treat to watch dailies and put scenes together that made me laugh or made me cry. That’s a real unique talent to be able to put a cast together like that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Lucky Hank” is the new AMC dark comedy, where Bob Odenkirk plays college professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. Schwadel explains, “it’s a tough nut to crack having an anti-hero that isn’t super likable. In the first episode, he trashes his student’s work. That was difficult. But Bob Odenkirk is such an amazing actor. Just a look or a grunt says so much. For me it was a challenge to make sure he was likable, but keep that edge to his character.”

Schwadel edited the first two episodes of “Lucky Hank” as well as episode seven, which is yet to air. For Emmy consideration, he is submitting the second episode, titled ‘George Saunders.’ In this episode, a celebrated writer and friend from Hank’s past (Brian Huskey) visits the college. Hank is bitter towards the writer’s success and perceived superiority. When Hank realises that he’s misunderstood the guest, they reconcile. The episode culminates in a montage of Hank interviewing George for a special event at the college. Schwadel reveals, “The most difficult part of that was the montage. They did a lot of free form questions and answers. I had 25 to 35 minutes of them talking about stuff that wasn’t scripted.”

In the series there’s comedy and emotional drama as Hank navigates a mid-life crisis. The editor admits, “Dramedies are tricky. You are changing gears. I make sure I know the script inside and out. Then, I let the tone of the dailies speak to me. It’s all in the writing and the acting. Technically I’m not changing tone. If it goes from a laugh out scene to a scene that goes a little bit dark, that’s how it is on the page. For me, tonally, you are just riding a wave. It’s keeping the moments real. Not trying to force the comedic parts and not trying to force the dramatic parts.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions