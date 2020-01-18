Robert De Niro movies: 27 greatest films ranked worst to best

Although he was egregiously snubbed this time around for Best Actor, Robert De Niro can still call himself an Oscar nominee for “The Irishman,” since he competes in Best Picture as one of the film’s producers. It’s been a good year for the actor, who also had a juicy supporting turn in the billion dollar hit “Joker.” Where do these two titles rank with the rest of his filmography? Tour our photo gallery above of De Niro’s 27 greatest films, ranked worst to best.

De Niro has been a frequent presence at the Academy Awards, winning his first Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for playing young Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather, Part II” (1974). He hit the jackpot yet again for his role as boxer Jake LaMotta in Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” (1980), which brought him a victory in Best Actor. “Taxi Driver” (1976), “The Deer Hunter” (1978), “Awakenings” (1990) and “Cape Fear” (1991) earned him subsequent nominations in lead, and he reaped another bid in supporting for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012).

Though he’s worked with some of Hollywood’s top directors, De Niro is best known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese, starting with “Mean Streets” (1973) and leading to “Taxi Driver,” “New York, New York” (1977), “The King of Comedy” (1983), “Goodfellas” (1990), “Cape Fear,” “Casino” (1995) and “The Irishman.” Never ones to rest on their laurels, the duo are reuniting yet again for the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” also starring Scorsese favorite (not to mention De Niro’s costar in “This Boy’s Life”) Leonardo Di Caprio.

In addition to his Oscar success, De Niro won the Golden Globe for “Raging Bull,” earning their Cecil B. DeMille prize in 2011. On the TV side, he reaped Emmy nominations in 2018 for his guest performance as Robert Mueller in “Saturday Night Live” and for producing “When They See Us,” previously competing for producing and starring in “The Wizard of Lies” in 2017. He is also the 2020 SAG Life Achievement Award recipient, where he also competed for his first win as part of the ensemble for “The Irishman.”

