Robert Horn (‘Shucked’ book writer) on creating a new comedy that’s funny and empathetic: ‘I always start with the heart’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“What I wanted to do was redefine what I think is an American classic kind of comedy for a new generation,” reveals Robert Horn. This mission has resulted in the riotous new show “Shucked,” now playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. Horn wrote the book for this original musical, which is filled with corny jokes (the good kind) and surprisingly endearing characters. This mixture of laughter and heart defines the writer’s approach to comedy. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I always start with the heart. The comedy then is the prism through which you see that,” explains Horn. He loves genuine emotion on stage, but isn’t a fan when a scene becomes overly sentimental or maudlin. So he is quick to cut a moment with a joke before anything gets too sappy. Audiences don’t have to worry about “Shucked” going the sappy route, the jokes fly by with a rapid pace.

Horn admits that his penchant for humor is born out of a tough childhood. “I used comedy as a defense mechanism growing up,” he explains, “I was out and gay at a time where you often weren’t.” His mother worked at the Ed Sullivan Show which Horn watched closely, in addition to soaking in the works of comedians like Neil Simon and Mel Brooks. Those sources of inspiration came in handy when he became a ward of the state at a young age. In the foster care system, Horn took a page from his idols and learned how to come up with something funny on the fly. “In order to survive I used comedy,” as he puts it.

The comedy may come fast and furious in “Shucked,” but it’s never at the expense of character integrity. In fact, audiences will likely be surprised by the ways in which Horn takes negative stereotypes of small town Americans and turns them on their heads. “I never wanted to look down on or condescend to any point of view or any lifestyle,” he explains. The world is already filled with division and vitriol, and a constant news cycle asserts that people must split into two sides on every issue. But Horn isn’t buying that. ”I don’t think our job is to change people’s points of view. I think our task…is to open our hearts to people who are different from us.” That’s why the small farm town featured in “Shucked” is ultimately an accepting and empathetic place, even if its citizens are at first fearful that an outsider will force them to change their lives. They grow, like the literal corn around them, into a happier community over the course of the show (only this community can also spit out deadpan zingers which cause audiences to double over in laughter). “The theme of this show was always going to be: if you don’t open your heart to people who are different from you, you will not grow.”

Horn won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his book for “Tootsie.”

