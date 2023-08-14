Robin Urdang (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ music supervisor) on closing the series with one last Barbra Streisand song [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There’s so much ‘New York’ music,” says music supervisor Robin Urdang of the soundtrack to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The three-time Emmy winner is nominated once again for infusing the Amazon show with the musicality of the Big Apple, this time for the series finale, titled “Four Minutes.” She ended the series the only way that felt right: by finding the right mix of iconic New York voices. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Urdang wastes no time evoking a bygone era of Gotham, as Bobby Short’s version of “I Happen to Like New York” plays over a cityscape montage at the top of the episode. “The hard part about it was that it was a live recording,” she explains, “so there was hand-clapping. We tried to get a recording that wasn’t live and we were looking for other music, but this one just happened to, happened to like New York! It just worked. And there was no other recording that would work.” So they fixed the clapping in the track, which made the song pair perfectly with the scene where a sleeping Susie (Alex Borstein) is arrested by the police.

It was extra effort to make the live recording work when there are countless other famous singers who have covered the song, including Judy Garland and Caterina Valente. But Urdang is quick to point out that even if a classic tune has been sung by a dozen different artists, it’s always clear as to which one is the right choice for the show. “We know right away,” she states firmly, “We use so many different artists…people that just happened to be the sound of Midge, the sound of the show. Their voices are a character of the show. And it’s not always about the song, it’s about both. It’s about the song and the artist.”

One artist who has become synonymous with the series is Barbra Streisand, who famously never licensed her songs for television before “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” But Urdang has utilized Babs’ obscure songs (“Come to the Supermarket”) and iconic hits (“Happy Days Are Here Again”) to incredible effect over the show’s five seasons. It’s fitting then, that the final song in the series is a Streisand number. After performing her star-making set on The Gordon Ford Show, the series finale (titled “Four Minutes”) shows Miriam (Rachel Brosnahan) decades in the future. She is rich, famous, and old; and as she wanders through the gargantuan rooms of her gilded New York City penthouse, we hear Streisand’s rendition of “(Have I Stayed) Too Long At The Fair?”

The song is at once both melancholy and glorious. A perfect fit for a scene which depicts a main character who has it all, yet slinks from the loneliness in those grand rooms to escape to a cramped den filled to the brim with memories of her past life. “We knew it had to be Barbara. She was such a quintessential part of this show musically,” asserts Urdang. To her surprise, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had the same exact song in mind for the scene. “That’s the synchronicity that we have that everyone on the show has,” admits Urdang, “it was just crazy.”

Urdang has won the Music Supervision category at the Emmys four times, more than any other person. She is grateful to be recognized for doing something she loves. “I think the most important thing is using music the right way,” she describes. “I think just seeing the final result and finding that one song that works so well, or getting a clearance that you never thought you’d get…it’s a great job. It’s fun.”

