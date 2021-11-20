Ron and Russell Mael on how ‘Annette’ and ‘The Sparks Brothers’ ‘complement each other’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

In “The Sparks Brothers” the new documentary about their careers, Ron Mael and Russell Mael discuss the various movie musical projects that fell through over the years. They finally managed to see one to fruition with “Annette,” a dark fantasia directed by Leos Carax that opened the Cannes Film Festival and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. This newfound mainstream success is not lost on the brothers, who have performed as Sparks since the 1960s. “To have two films at the same time was strange for us, but they kind of complement each other,” says Ron in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “They help each other and people can get a broader view of what we’re up to.” Watch the full interview with Ron and Russell above.

The brothers first conceived of “Annette” in the early 2010s, thinking of it as a concept album about parents who give birth to a baby with a preternatural gift for singing. This is precisely what we see in the film, with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard‘s characters, both performers in the public eye, birthing a puppet baby who possesses ethereal vocals. “The version of ‘Annette’ that we had written nine years ago is essentially the same story that’s there now on film,” reveals Russell. They decided to set the story in the world of performance due to their own familiarity with that world and because they wanted to tackle the idea of changing fortunes for a couple immersed in show business. “It was important for us in order to feel comfortable writing the music that they be somehow part of performance, in a general sense,” adds Ron.

Most of the music heard in the film had been penned in those early stages, with Carax only asking them to write a few more songs, including “Girl from the Middle of Nowhere” and “Sympathy for the Abyss,” the final track. As Ron notes, there was an added complexity to the performances in that Carax wanted the actors to sing live. But both Ron and Russell were impressed with how the actors interpreted their music. “You get used to hearing it done one way, and then when Adam finally took over the role and we first heard his takes on his character, we were so happy with how he was doing it,” states Russell.

This year has been one of celebration for the brothers, especially after seeing “The Sparks Brothers” documentary. While Russell admits he was always “hesitant” to agree to a documentary on their lives, he was struck by director Edgar Wright‘s presentation of the film’s underlying theme of perseverance. He reveals that the doc has been “inspirational for a lot of creative people,” who have been positively affected by this story of never giving up on your creative vision. It also felt good, adds Ron, to see the various musicians, actors and writers giving testimonies about their love of Sparks. “To know that you’re also hitting people that you have great respect for in an artistic sense is something that in an ego way was something that meant a lot to us.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions