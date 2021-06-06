Ronald D. Moore discusses future of ‘For All Mankind’ and the ‘Outlander’ spinoff [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“When we first pitched the show to Apple, we talked about it as a seven-year arc,” reveals “For All Mankind” co-creator Ronald D. Moore in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). “I’m very optimistic at this point,” continues the veteran television screenwriter, who has an Emmy Award for his magnum opus “Battlestar Galactica.” He explains about his current space show for Apple, “I’m still hoping that we continue to do at least seven and the way the show is moving, you have the potential to go even bigger and longer with it.”

Apple TV+ released the second season this spring. Ending in 1995, the series’ narrative has spanned 26 years already. Moore does not dance around how far the story might progress and how they might maintain the existing main cast led by Joel Kinnaman, with prosthetics increasingly figuring into the makeup design. Moore smiles, “We’ve talked about changing life expectancy; we’ve talked about different technological changes and how they would affect society and politics and climate and all kinds of things and at a certain point, you catch up to the present, you start to exceed the present and move into what our future is too and the show becomes more and more strongly a science fiction piece the further out you go.”

Moore is scaling back from his showrunning duties on “For All Mankind” for the third season that is in production now as he moves toward adapting “The Swiss Family Robinson” for television, like he did on “Outlander” as he put his weight behind “For All Mankind.” He remains an executive producer on both and updates about the “Outlander” spinoff, “There’s no news yet. It’s the same answer I’ve given a while. It’s still conversations. We’re still in the conversations with Starz. I am hopeful and optimistic that that will happen too; I just don’t know when because it’s one of those things that yeah, we keep talking about and no one’s quite moved it forward yet.”

Will “For All Mankind” score Moore his first Best Drama Series nomination at the Emmys since “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1994? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?