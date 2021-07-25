Rosie Perez (‘The Flight Attendant’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Rosie Perez is entering “The Flight Attendant” episode “Arrivals and Departures” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired December 17 and was the eighth episode of the first season for the HBO Max show.

In this installment, Megan (Perez) goes on the run after sharing secrets with Cassie (Kaley Cuoco). The CIA has been investigating her with an undercover Shane.

This year marks the fourth career Emmy nomination for Perez with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against “Saturday Night Live” stars Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, “Ted Lasso” stars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, plus Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

