Rosie Perez on ‘The Flight Attendant’ character: ‘There’s a reckoning coming’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There’s a reckoning coming,” teases Rosie Perez about her treasonous character’s future on “The Flight Attendant,” which HBO Max has renewed for a second season. “I’m hoping for next season that she has to pay the piper now for the horrible choices that she’s made and she has to decide how much of a fight she’s going to make to win her family back,” reveals the actress in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about playing Megan Briscoe (watch the video above). She continues, “It’s about her husband and it’s about her son. That’s it and I want her to come to that realization and try to get back to that and fix that, but it would be cool if she keeps messing up along the way because Megan’s Megan.”

A past Oscar and three-time Emmy nominee, Perez received her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination this year, with her co-stars from “The Flight Attendant” in the Best Comedy Ensemble category. She contends now in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress race for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Perez explains that she will submit the first season finale for judging consideration if nominated. She begins her rationale, “I’m going to get emotional because I still have Megan in me.”

Perez highlights a tearful phone call between Megan and her son in that episode titled “Arrivals & Departures.” “I was completely in the moment,” explains Perez before adding, “It was such a gift that the writers gave to me.” She continues about playing the scene, “I knew exactly what I wanted to do, but I didn’t know how I was going to do it and that is an exciting moment for me as an actor. It’s like when I was a dancer. You can practice all you want; come opening night and the curtain goes up, take a deep breath and you take a leap of faith and what comes out is something completely different.”

The actress reveals what she learned in her research about her character’s profession as a flight attendant, “They fix their makeup when the passengers aren’t looking. That was pivotal because that’s what makes them human beings — real people and that was what allowed me to say Megan happens to be a flight attendant, but she’s ‘this’.” She says about her approach to acting in the role day to day, “I kept telling myself, ‘Don’t come too prepared. The only thing you need to know is your lines. Let it happen’.”

She elaborates, “After 30 years and doing this job, you learn to roll with the punches and your main priority is to hit your mark and deliver a line and do a good job and have fun at it.” Her long career also allows her to offer this wisdom during the conversation: “Once you step on an artist’s spirit, you can’t get it back. We’re fragile creatures. As strong as we may come off, we’re still very fragile because we have to allow our emotions and our vulnerability to be open and raw.”

