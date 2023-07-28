What if Rotten Tomatoes scores determined the Oscar nominees?

Rotten Tomatoes is often used by cinema-goers to indicate whether they should leave their house and go to the theatres to see a new flick, or to signal to viewers at home if they should bother streaming a certain movie. The critical consensus site hands out percentage scores to movies based on reviews, with a certified fresh score enticing viewers and a rotten score telling them to stay away.

The site isn’t always indicative of how a movie may perform at the Oscars, however. On the contrary, the Rotten Tomatoes scores of various Best Picture nominees and winners are a mixed bag. In the last 10 years, Best Picture has been given to a movie with a 99% score (“Parasite” in 2020) while it’s also gone to a film that earned just 77% — “Green Book” in 2019. If Rotten Tomatoes were in charge that year, “Roma,” “BlacKkKlansman,” or “Black Panther” would have won with 96% scores. So, let’s just pretend for a moment that this year, the critical consensus site was in charge. Based on that, here are the movies that would be nominated for Best Picture…

“The Childe” — 100%

Dir: Park Hoon-jung

Starring: Kang Tae-joo, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo, Go Ara

“‘The Childe’ will focus on a man born to a Korean father and a Filipino mother who aspires to be a boxer. He travels to the Philippines in the hopes of tracking down his father, and in the process, he gets mixed up with some bad people.”

Oscar voters are not afraid to embrace South Korean movies, so Hoon-Jung’s thriller isn’t an unrealistic shout. Previously, “Parasite” won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho. “Burning” and “Decision to Leave” were also shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature but, ultimately, did not make the cut. However, the South Korean-American movie “Minari” was nominated for Best Picture in 2021 and won Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung.

“The Roundup: No Way Out” — 100%

Dir: Lee Sang-yong

Starring: Don Lee, Lee Joon-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki, Lee Beom-soo

“Seven years after the roundup in Vietnam, Ma Seok-do joins a new squad to investigate a murder case. He soon starts to dig deeper when he finds out the case involves a synthetic drug and a gang of thugs.”

Another South Korean entry. South Korean movies and TV shows (the exquisite “Squid Game!”) are becoming more and more popular with American awards bodies, so “The Roundup,” like “The Childe,” could go the way of its predecessors.

“Past Lives” — 98%

Dir: Celine Song

Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Moon Seung-ah

“Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.”

Three for three! South Korean produce just gets better each year. This is a big takeaway from this list — South Korean cinema is, arguably, going through its best period ever. Unlike the first two movies, however, we think “Past Lives” will be nominated for Best Picture. We also think Song will be nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay while we believe Lee will pick up a Best Actress bid and Magaro will earn a Supporting Actor nomination. It could be a big year for “Past Lives.”

“They Cloned Tyrone” — 98%

Dir: Juel Taylor

Starring: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, Teyonah Parris

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

This genre-busting homage to movies of the past (Blaxploitation movies in this case) could pick up the same support that previous genre-mashing Best Picture nominees have, such as “Shape of Water,” “Parasite,” “Triangle of Sadness,” and “Promising Young.” All of those flicks, like “They Cloned Tyrone,” have elements of social satire in them, too.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — 96%

Dir: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg

“Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that a Tom Cruise action sequel landed a Best Picture nomination decades after the first movie in the series. “Top Gun: Maverick” accomplished just that earlier this year, racking up a total of six Oscar bids in total. This latest “Mission: Impossible” installment has earned similarly rave reviews. Could Tom Cruise lightning strike twice?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — 96%

Dir: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry

“Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.”

The first movie, “Into the Spider-Verse,” won Best Animated Feature in 2019 and then subsequently changed the entire animation industry, too. “Across the Spider-Verse” picks up that groundbreaking animation style and takes it to new levels with this sophomore outing. Perhaps this one can go one better than the first and land a BP nod? RT thinks it deserves to do so.

“Return to Dust” — 95%

Dir: Ruijun Li

Starring: Renlin Wu, Hai-Qing, Guangrui Yang, Dengping Zhao

“The humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. To survive, they have to come together and build a home for themselves.”

This movie has had a couple of different release dates (mostly in 2022) but will open in select theatres in the USA on July 21 (clearly they forgot about Barbenheimer!) so that means this movie is eligible for the 2024 Oscars. This will hope to become the first Chinese movie to be nominated not for Best Picture but for Best International Feature Film since 2002’s “Hero.”

“The Night of the 12th” — 95%

Dir: Dominik Moll

Starring: Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Théo Cholbi, Johann Dionnet

“It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara.”

Like “Return to Dust,” “The Night of the 12th” also has a quirky release date history. It was given a limited theatrical release in the States earlier this year on May 19, so it’s eligible for the upcoming Academy Awards. However, it’s already got a great awards pedigree — it won six César Awards earlier this year including Best Film and Best Director. Can it cross the Atlantic and do the same in the USA? RT thinks it should.

“Blue Jean” — 95%

Dir: Georgia Oakley

Starring: Rosy McEwan, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page

“In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality.”

Again, this small, British indie film was released last year but was given a limited run in US theatres earlier this year (June 9) so it qualifies for the 2024 Oscars, too. It will hope to follow in the footsteps of other queer British movies to strike it big at the Oscars, such as “The Imitation Game,” which landed a Best Picture nomination and won Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Oppenheimer” — 93%

Dir: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon

“The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”

After “Past Lives,” this is the only other movie on this list that we actually predict will pick up a Best Picture nomination. We also think that Nolan will be nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while we expect Murphy to land a Best Actor bid and Downey Jr. to score a Supporting Actor nomination.

Currently, we predict that “Past Lives” and “Oppenheimer” will reap BP bids alongside “Maestro,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “The Zone of Interest,” “Dune: Part Two,” “The Color Purple,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Most of those pictures haven’t been released yet, so we don’t know what their RT scores are. “Barbie” has been released, however, and sits on 89%, just outside of the above 10 movies.

Meanwhile, there are other hit movies that have been released this year that have also fared well. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” scored 82%, “Joy Ride” achieved a fantastic 92%, and Laurie Metcalf‘s “Somewhere in Queens” earned 91%. It’s bad news for two big hitters of cinema, however. Wes Anderson‘s latest flick, “Asteroid City,” and Harrison Ford‘s final outing as Indy in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” scored 73% and 69%, respectively.

Only six movies in the past 10 years have scored Best Picture nominations with similar or worse scores: 2015’s “American Sniper” (72%), 2019’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” (60%) and “Vice” (65%), 2020’s “Joker” (69%), 2022’s “Don’t Look Up” (56%), and 2023’s “Triangle of Sadness” (72%).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions