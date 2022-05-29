Roxy Shih (‘List of a Lifetime’ director): ‘Our little miracle movie’ shows us ‘that stories like this have no bounds and need to be told’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“As a director, I feel like sometimes I don’t have all the details, but I do have a general direction,” admits Roxy Shih about taking risks on her latest film, the Lifetime TV movie “List of a Lifetime.” “I think as long as we all move towards that general direction, and we’re all on the same page towards that path,” she says, adding for our recent Q&A, “what you can find can be so beautiful.” We talked with Shih as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Shih directed “List of a Lifetime” from an screenplay by Jessica Landry. Starring Kelly Hu, Patricia Velasquez, Sylvia Kwan, Jim Klock, Chad Lindberg, Jamie Kaler and Jane Sibbett, the film follows a terminally ill woman who sets out on a journey to find her daughter that she gave up for adoption as an infant. Together they come up with a breast cancer bucket list and embark on an emotional adventure, aiming to accomplish everything on that list of a lifetime, no matter how wild or crazy.

“A lot of filmmakers know, and actors know, that when you read the first 15 to 20 pages of a script and it immediately hooks you,” Shih says, “well, there’s something about the script, about the dialogue, about the language, about these people that just hooks you,” she reveals. “I wasn’t even halfway done with the script and I was like, I want to do this movie. There’s so many elements of this that are so important. We all know, or have lost someone through breast cancer. In my community, in the pan Asian community, we don’t really talk about this because it’s kind of taboo,” the director explains. “So, everything about this little movie, we call it our little miracle movie, has continued to show us that stories like this have no bounds and need to be told, and it’s been just miraculous to be on this journey,” she beams.

