RSVP now for May 26: TV documentarians for ‘1971,’ ’76 Days,’ ‘Murder on Middle Beach,’ ‘Pretend It’s a City,’ ‘Wendy Williams: What a Mess’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top TV documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a group chat with Charles and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything”: James Gay-Rees



Synopsis: The musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971.

“76 Days”: Hao Wu



Synopsis: Raw and intimate, this documentary captures the struggles of patients and frontline medical professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan.

“Murder on Middle Beach”: Madison Hamburg



Synopsis: A young man is determined to solve an unspeakable crime and absolve the people he loves, while looking for answers within his fractured family and community.

“Pretend It’s a City”: Ellen Kuras



Synopsis: Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Martin Scorsese.

“Wendy Williams: What a Mess”: Wendy Williams



Synopsis: An intimate look at the ups and downs of the self-anointed Queen of all Media.

