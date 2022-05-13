RSVP for TV directors panel on May 19: ‘Daily Show,’ ‘Morning Show,’ ‘Pursuit of Love,’ ‘Swagger,’ ‘This Is Us’

Five top TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 19, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing Emmy contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 contenders:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Synopsis: Comedian and social commentator Trevor Noah hosts this comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories.

Bio: David Paul Meyer is a three-time Emmy, two-time Directors Guild and one-time Producers Guild Awards nominee. His career has also included several comedy specials for Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Bio: Mimi Leder is a two-time Emmy winner for “ER” among her 10 career nominations. Her career has also included “L.A. Law,” “China Beach,” “The Peacemaker,” “Deep Impact,” “The West Wing,” “Nashville,” “Shameless” and “The Leftovers.”

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Set in Europe before World War II, the story follows the adventures of charismatic, fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend/cousin Fanny Logan.

Bio: Emily Mortimer was a BAFTA nominee for “The Pursuit of Love” and Independent Spirit Awards nominee for “Lovely and Amazing.” Her career has also included “Match Point,” “Lars and the Real Girl,” “Shutter Island,” “Hugo,” “The Newsroom” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Swagger (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball playing experience on the AAU circuit.

Bio: Reggie Rock Bythewood is an Image Awards winner for “Gun Hill” along with a nomination for “Notorius.” Other projects have included “New York Undercover,” “Dancing in September” and “Shots Fired.”

This Is Us (NBC and DTS)

Synopsis: A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Bio: Ken Olin is a four-time Emmy nominee for producing “This Is Us.” Other shows have included “thirtysomething,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “The West Wing,” “Alias,” “Brothers and Sisters,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “The Man in the High Castle.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions