RSVP now for June 1: FX presents a ‘Writing for Inclusion’ panel featuring ‘Fargo,’ ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Snowfall’

Four top TV writers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. FX is presenting this “Writing for Inclusion” panel featuring “Fargo,” “Mayans M.C.,” “Pose” and “Snowfall.” Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Fargo”: Scott Wilson



Synopsis: Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

“Mayans M.C.”: Elgin James



Synopsis: Set in a post-Jax Teller world, “Mayans MC” sees EZ Reyes, a former golden boy now fresh out of prison, as a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border who must carve out his new outlaw identity.

“Pose”: Steven Canals



Synopsis: In the New York of the late 80s and early 90s, this is a story of ball culture and the gay and trans community, the raging AIDS crisis and capitalism.

“Snowfall”: Walter Mosely



Synopsis: A look at the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the beginning of the 1980s.

