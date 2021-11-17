RSVP now for November 29: International Feature panel with ‘The Hand of God,’ ‘I’m Your Man,’ ‘Leave No Traces,’ ‘Prayers for the Stolen,’ ‘Private Desert’

Five top international feature film directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 29, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series of 17 panels in November and December. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“The Hand of God” (Italy): Paolo Sorrentino

Synopsis: The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The personal film is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.

“I’m Your Man” (Germany): Maria Schrader

Synopsis: In order to obtain research funds for her studies, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she is to live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy.

“Leave No Traces” (Poland): Jan P. Matuszynski

Synopsis: In 1983, communist Poland is shaken by the case of high school student Grzegorz Przemyk, who is beaten to death by police. The only witness of the beating becomes the number one enemy of the state.

“Prayers for the Stolen” (Mexico): Tatiana Huezo

Synopsis: Life in a town at war seen through the eyes of three young girls on the path to adolescence.

“Private Desert” (Brazil): Aly Muritiba

Synopsis: It is based on a police who is suspended after an internal investigation, wandering the country in search of a real encounter with his internet love.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions