RSVP now for May 27: TV cinematographers for ‘Billie Eilish,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Younger’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Six top TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 27, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Christopher Rosen and a group chat with Christopher and all of the group together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”: Jenna Rosher



Synopsis: An intimate look at the singer-songwriter’s journey, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home, while creating her debut album.

“Euphoria”: Marcell Rev



Synopsis: A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence.

“Fargo”: Dana Gonzales



Synopsis: Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota.

“The Good Lord Bird”: Peter Deming



Synopsis: An enslaved boy becomes a member of John Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers and finds himself in the 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry.

“Queen Sugar”: Antonio Calvache



Synopsis: Follows the life of three siblings, who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

“Younger”: Hollis Meminger



Synopsis: After being mistaken for younger than she really is, a single mother decides to take the chance to reboot her career and her love life as a 26-year old.

