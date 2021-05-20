RSVP now for June 2: TV composers for ‘Comey Rule,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Perry Mason,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Underground Railroad’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV composers will reveal the magic behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, June 2, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Comey Rule”: Henry Jackman



Synopsis: FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump are two powerful men whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

“Girls5eva”: Jeff Richmond



Synopsis: A one-hit-wonder band from the ’90s gets a second shot at fame when they’re sampled by a young star.

“Perry Mason”: Terence Blanchard



Synopsis: In booming 1932 Los Angeles, a down-and-out defense attorney takes on the case of a lifetime.

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Carlos Rafael Rivera



Synopsis: Orphaned at the tender age of nine, prodigious introvert Beth Harmon discovers and masters the game of chess in 1960s USA. But child stardom comes at a price.

“The Underground Railroad”: Nicholas Britell



Synopsis: A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

