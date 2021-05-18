RSVP now for May 25: TV reality producers for ‘Full Bloom,’ ‘Life Below Zero,’ ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Men in Kilts’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top TV reality producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 25, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a group chat with Marcus and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Full Bloom”: Joseph Guidry



Synopsis: Ten of America’s budding florists vying to be crowned America’s best.

“Life Below Zero”: Joseph Litzinger



Synopsis: The everyday struggles of living in the secluded state of Alaska where one wrong decision could cost you your life.

“The Masked Singer”: Craig Plestis



Synopsis: A singing competition guessing game based on Korean format King of Mask Singer. 12 celebrity performers wear costumes to conceal identities.

“Men in Kilts”: Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish



Synopsis: Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish take viewers on a road-trip, discovering the rich and complex heritage of their native Scotland.

