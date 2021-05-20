RSVP now for June 3: TV showrunners for ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Comey Rule,’ ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ ‘Genius: Aretha,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top TV showrunners will reveal the magic behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, June 3, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Boys”: Eric Kripke



Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

“The Comey Rule”: Billy Ray



Synopsis: FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump are two powerful men whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

“Friends: The Reunion”: Ben Winston



Synopsis: “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s studio for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

“Genius: Aretha”: Suzan-Lori Parks



Synopsis: Aretha Franklin’s relationship with her preacher father C.L. Franklin from a young girl through to adulthood, her marriage to her agent/husband Ted White, as well as her introduction to music producer Jerry Wexler are portrayed.

“The Mosquito Coast”: Rupert Wyatt



Synopsis: An idealist uproots his family and moves them to Latin America.

