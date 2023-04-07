‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 15’ Miss Congeniality predictions: Salina EsTitties, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx out front

In every grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” not one but two crowns are bestowed: one to the ultimate winner (chosen by host RuPaul Charles) and one to Miss Congeniality (chosen by her fellow queens). All week long, “Drag Race” viewers at Gold Derby have been predicting who they think will become Miss Congeniality for Season 15, and things are looking strong for Salina EsTitties and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Both of these eliminated queens made their mark during their time on MTV’s reality TV show and would be welcome additions to future “All-Stars” seasons.

Below are the current predictions for who our readers think will be named the “RuPaul’s Drag Race 15” Miss Congeniality and claim the special $10,000 prize. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow fans? Sound off down in the comments section and make your predictions before the grand finale airs on April 14.

Salina EsTitties — 8/5 odds Malaysia Babydoll Foxx — 41/20 odds Marcia Marcia Marcia — 12/1 odds Spice — 14/1 odds Anetra — 18/1 odds Amethyst – 22/1 odds Sasha Colby — 28/1 odds – 16. Loosey LaDuca, Sugar, Robin Fierce, Irene Dubois, Princess Poppy, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jax — 100/1 odds

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx was the ninth queen eliminated (in the “50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars” episode) after being “safe” for her entire run. Salina EsTitties was ousted two weeks later (in the “Wigloose: The Rusical!” episode) after surviving three prior lip syncs for her life against Amethyst, Spice and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx.

Miss Congeniality was first created in Season 1 as a way to honor the “fan-favorite” queen of the season who imbues kindness and compassion toward others. Prior to Season 10, America voted on Miss Congeniality, but that changed when the online voting became corrupted; now it’s the contestants who choose their champ.

The first 14 Miss Congeniality recipients were: Nina Flowers (Season 1), Pandora Boxx (Season 2), Yara Sofia (Season 3), Latrice Royale (Season 4), Ivy Winters (Season 5), BenDeLaCreme (Season 6), Katya (Season 7), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Season 8), Valentina (Season 9), Monét X Change (Season 10), Nina West (Season 11), Heidi N Closet (Season 12), LaLa Ri (Season 13) and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (Season 14).

Besides Miss Congeniality, the ultimate winner will also be crowned during the April 14 finale. First, each of the Top 4 queens — Sasha Colby, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle and Luxx Noir London — will perform an original solo lip sync in front of the live studio audience. Then RuPaul will narrow down the finalists to the Top 2. After those two compete in a head-to-head lip sync for the crown, RuPaul will announce the winner.

