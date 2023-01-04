‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 15′ winner predictions: Sight unseen, Sasha Colby is fans’ pick to win

Who will win “RuPaul’s Drag Race 15“? The Ru-vealing new season will premiere Friday, January 6, 2023 on MTV with a series-high number of contestants (16) competing for the crown. All season long, Gold Derby readers will be making their “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner predictions for which queen they think will go the distance and claim the $200,000 grand prize. As of this writing, sight unseen, Sasha Colby is fans’ pick to win. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “Drag Race” fans?

Below, see a snapshot in time of our racetrack odds for Season 15, Episode 1:

1. Sasha Colby — 51/20

2. Mistress Isabelle Brooks — 4/1

3. Loosey LaDuca — 13/2

4. Luxx Noir London — 15/2

5. Salina EsTitties — 14/1

6. Anetra — 16/1

7. Marcia Marcia Marcia — 22/1

8. Malaysia Babydoll Foxx — 68/1

9. Spice — 80/1

10. Aura Mayari — 82/1

11. Robin Fierce — 87/1

12. Jax — 100/1

13. Amethyst — 100/1

14. Sugar — 100/1

15. Princess Poppy — 100/1

16. Irene Dubois — 100/1

At the ripe young age of 37, Sasha Colby is the most experienced queen for this 15th cycle. The beauty pageant queen is the “drag mother” of fan-fave contestant Kerri Colby from Season 14, who made it to ninth place. Both Sasha and Kerri are proudly transgender. Can Sasha now go even further than her daughter and claim the crown for her drag house?

Here is Sasha Colby’s MTV bio: “The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental and as Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she’s got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is (officially) fierce.”

This year, Mama Ru is joined at the judging panel by regular judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and new judge Ts Madison. The guest judges will include Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Amandla Stenberg, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

You'll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "RuPaul's Drag Race 14" leaderboard.