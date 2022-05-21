‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Legendary Legend Stars update: Who’s out front to win (after Episode 2)?

The all-winners season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” kicked off May 20 on Paramount+ with the twist of all twists: instead of host RuPaul Charles eliminating queens each week, she will instead reward them with Legendary Legend Stars. At the end of the season, the four contestants with the most stars will compete in a Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza for the crown. That means the weekly star recipients are officially the ones to beat. So who’s out front to win so far? Read on for your “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Legendary Legend Stars update (after Episode 2).

The eight former winners who returned to the competition this year were Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4), Shea Couleé (All Stars 5) and The Vivienne (UK 1). The ultimate victor will be named Queen of All Queens and take home a cool $200,000 cash prize.

1 STAR

Shea Couleé (Winner of Episode 1)

Monét X Change (Top 2 of Episode 1)

Jinkx Monsoon (Winner of Episode 2)

0 STARS

Raja

Yvie Oddly

Jaida Essence Hall

Trinity the Tuck

The Vivienne

Shea won the “Legends” challenge in the season premiere that required the queens to write and perform original verses to Mama Ru’s “Legendary” track. In addition to claiming a $10,000 cash tip, she earned the power to block one queen from receiving a star the following week. She used the bedazzled plunger to block Trinity and, wouldn’t you know it, that savvy play came in handy because Trinity was one of the top two in the following week’s “Snatch Game” challenge.

In the second episode, Jinkx won the “Snatch Game” thanks to her impersonations of Natasha Lyonne and Judy Garland. She chose to block Shea, to which Trinity shouted, “Revenge!” Jinkx’s thinking is that the plunger should be used to block people who already have Legendary Legend Stars, to temporary halt them from winning more. Will her plan work? We’ll find out when the third episode streams May 27 on Paramount+.