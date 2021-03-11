They’re wooden. They’re humongous. They’ve got rosy cheeks. Meet the Russian Dolls, members of Group A on “The Masked Singer” Season 5, who first took the stage on Wednesday, March 10. This is the second time in the reality TV show’s history that two people performed as the same costume, following the Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black) in Season 4. “That is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on ‘The Masked Singer’!” shouted panelist Jenny McCarthy when she first set eyes on the colorfully painted costumes.

Below, see all of Russian Dolls’ “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Here is how the Russian Dolls describe themselves in their own words: “I’ve been doing my own thing for quite some time, not like in the beginning, back when I was the world’s hottest toy. Those were the days. But I knew I was more than just something to be toyed with, a puppet. As much as they tried to put me in a box, I just didn’t fit. Newer, shinier, manufactured toys filled the shelves, so I was cast to the side. And it was the best thing ever! Turns out I can still sell out without being a total sell-out. And I’m ready to show there’s even more beneath the surface.”

The Russian Dolls opened the season by giving the very first performance, and they definitely set the bar high. Ken Jeong remarked on the “visual spectacle” of the costumes and their “outstanding, professional” vocal abilities. Jenny proclaimed, “It was a game-changing Season 5 premiere opener.” Nicole Scherzinger had “goosebumps all over” and called the performance “crazy, creepy and magical.” And Robin Thicke was “completely blown away” and singled out the “blend of the vocals” from the pair of singers.

1. “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson

Round 1 — March 10, 2021

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.