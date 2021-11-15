‘Coming 2 America’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter on modernizing Zamunda: ‘People are more astute about African royalty’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Eddie Murphy had worked on six movies together when lucky No. 7 became “Coming 2 America.” “I didn’t even realize that it had been seven films with Eddie, all spread out through the years, and he took a big break. Like he like to say, he was on the couch,” Carter tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Design panel (watch above). “But I did ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ with him just before ‘Coming 2 America’ and so … it was really nice to continue an artistic journey with such a brilliant comedian and actor as Eddie Murphy. I love working with him and it was nice to be reunited after his break.”

The long-awaited sequel to Murphy’s 1988 hit “Coming to America” finds Akeem (Murphy) becoming king of Zamunda and discovering that he had fathered a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), during his time stateside in the original film. Because Zamundan law stipulates that only males can inherit the throne, Akeem, a father of three daughters, brings Lavelle to Zamunda for some princely training.

Deborah Landis served as the costume designer on the original and there was no need for Carter to call her up for advice because the two have discussed “Coming to America” a lot over the years. “Even after I did ‘Black Panther,’ we talked about ‘Coming to America’ on panels, just working with African royalty and the idea of the Afro future is a conversation that’s been had quite a bit,” Carter explains. “So by the time I got on to ‘Coming 2 America,’ I looked at all the details from the first one, I knew that this was not a repeat of the first movie and I could recognize a lot of the African elements that were brought into that. But that was 30 years ago, so now we are in a different realm, people are more astute about African royalty, so I wanted to bring something new. I didn’t want to mimic the first one.”

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

While “Black Panther,” for which Carter became the first African-American to win the Best Costume Design Oscar, and “Coming 2 America” are similar in that they’re set in fictional African countries, their tones are different. And in the ‘Coming to America”-verse, the sequel was an inverse of the original as the bulk of the film is spent in Zamunda, not America, so Carter had to conceive of the colorful, eye-catching aesthetics fit for royalty.

“This was a comedy, so it was a much more lighthearted approach than Wakanda. When I was working on ‘Black Panther,’ I would say to everyone, ‘This is not Coming to America,’ people.’ When I got on ‘Coming 2 America,’ I would say, ‘This is not Black Panther,'” Carter shares. “Very different. I just wanted to be a little bit more into the fantasy and the lightheartedness of the story and not get too heavy, so the approach was different. But it was the inverse. Instead of coming to America, we’re going back to Africa. So I got to explore how King Akeem lived in Zamunda.”

Carter did make sure to incorporate nods to the first film, both big and small. And it may not get bigger than the bright red wedding gown with a humongous ruffled train worn by Nomzamo Mbatha‘s Mirembe at the end of the movie. The size of it, of course, paid homage to the long train in the original’s wedding scene, and it was so big that assistance was required. “We had it on a dolly. It was actually on wheels behind her because it was very heavy and she needed to walk and could not drag a long train like that, so we had wheels built underneath it so she could walk in it,” Carter reveals.

And, yes, she would absolutely do another “Coming to America” film (“Coming to Am3rica”?) “I love working with these comedians,” Carter says. “They’re hysterical and they’re really game for experimenting and having fun and being playful with their costume, so of course I would.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?