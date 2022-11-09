Happy birthday, Ryan Murphy! Let’s rank his best TV shows including ‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher’

Ryan Murphy is having a good birthday week. The producer, who turns age 57 on November 9, just learned that Netflix has picked up his “Monster” anthology for two more installments and his “The Watcher” drama for a second season. Where do these two projects rank among the pantheon of TV shows he’s created or produced over the past 20-plus years? Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) in which we highlight the Top 18 Ryan Murphy shows ranked worst to best.

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which lands at #4 on our list, began streaming on September 21, 2022. Lead actor Evan Peters has never been better (or creepier) than when he stepped into the role of real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The limited series was an instant success and became the #1 show on Netflix for several weeks running. Future “Monster” installments will tell more stories of villainous figures who have impacted society.

As for “The Watcher,” it falls a bit lower in our #11 slot. Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni and so many others star in this Netflix series, which a loosely-based adaptation of a true story about new homeowners who receive threatening letters. Little is known about Season 2, but our fingers are crossed we’ll see even more creepy letters and frightening dumbwaiters.

Murphy’s name is perhaps best associated with Fox’s comedy series “Glee” and the two FX limited series with “American” in the title — “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” Where do they all rank on our list? Throughout his career, Murphy has won six Emmys for directing “Glee” (2010), producing “The Normal Heart” (2014), producing “The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016), producing a short form “Inside Look” at “O.J.” (2016), and producing and directing “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (2018).

