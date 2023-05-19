‘Pamela, a love story’ director Ryan White: ‘I’m guilty of having preconceived notions’ of who she was [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Pamela is an open book by nature,” White explains. “I watch her day-to-day do that with everyone around her. I think it’s one of the really special things that makes Pamela really endearing. No matter how much she’s been chewed up and spit out by society, the media, she still is not willing to lose that vulnerability and that trust in human beings.”

White notes that seeing the public shift their opinions about Anderson after watching the film has been gratifying. “She’s been kind of a punchline,” he says. “I would just kind of watch her out of the side of my eye as an audience applauded. To get to see that kind of pride in her that — she would never say this — but getting to see her not be treated as a punchline, but to watch an audience just receive her in a way where they’re really happy to be in her presence, I found really rewarding as someone who got to know her over the last few years.” “Pamela, a love story” began streaming on Netflix January 31.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions