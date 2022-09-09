SAG Awards 2023: Be the 1st to predict TV nominees in 8 categories

You can now be the first to predict the Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations for the 2023 ceremony. Our predictions center event is now open for eight television categories!

All programs on the ballot must have aired during the calendar year of 2022 (January 1 through December 31). Nominees will be announced on January 11 for a ceremony that has yet to find a network after almost all previous years on TBS and TNT.

The drama categories will not have any returning winners from last time. Neither the ensemble champ (“Succession”) nor acting winners Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) have episodes airing in 2022. Other nominees “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show” and “Yellowstone” are eligible to return, plus an all-new cast for “The Crown” and past favorites “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.” Some newcomers to these awards might be “The Bear,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Old Man,” “Severance” and “Winning Time.”

Unlike drama, the 2022 winners of “Ted Lasso” (and star Jason Sudeikis), plus Jean Smart (“Hacks”) should be on the ballot again. We aren’t certain yet if “Ted Lasso” will be back on Apple TV+ in time, but it will be in our predictions center until notified otherwise. For the other ensemble nominees last year, “Only Murders in the Building” could be back but not “The Great” or “The Kominsky Method.” Looking to make the field are “Abbott Elementary,” “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Dead to Me,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Ghosts,” “A League of Their Own,” “Loot,” past champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ramy,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Russian Doll” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

For the limited/movie categories, some recent Emmy nominees will be on the ballot: “Candy” (Jessica Biel), “The Dropout” (Amanda Seyfried), “1883” (Sam Elliott), “The First Lady” (Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer), “Gaslit” (Sean Penn, Julia Roberts), “Inventing Anna” (Julia Garner), “Moon Knight” (Oscar Isaac), “Pam and Tommy” (Lily James, Sebastian Stan), “The Staircase” (Toni Collette, Colin Firth), “The Survivor” (Ben Foster), “Under the Banner of Heaven” (Andrew Garfield). We are including “The White Lotus: Sicily” among the limited contenders for now, but SAG rules might force a move over into drama or comedy since Jennifer Coolidge plays a returning character.

