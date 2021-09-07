Jump in and predict the SAG Awards film nominees at the earliest date ever!

You can now predict the film nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards at Gold Derby. It’s the earliest date we’ve ever offered you the chance to pick nominees for the awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild.

SAG voters typically match up well with their champs compared with eventual Oscar winners, but not at the ceremony earlier this year. They didn’t even nominate “Nomadland,” which went on to take the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards (their ensemble winner was “The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Lead SAG winners — Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, both for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — did not prevail at the Oscars. SAG victories in both supporting categories for Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) did happen later at the Oscars.

On the other hand, all five Screen Actors Guild winners from the previous year did move on to Academy Awards victories. They were “Parasite” for Best Film Ensemble and Best Picture, leads Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), plus supporting stars Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

Which performers will get extra boosts for their Oscar chances for the 2021 season? Jump in to make your picks today and change as often as you like over the next few months.

