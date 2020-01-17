Every SAG Awards life achievement recipient, including Robert De Niro this weekend

Two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is the latest veteran performer to receive the Screen Actor’s Guild life achievement award at this weekend’s 2020 ceremony. While not nominated individually, he is also competing for the top film ensemble prize as part of “The Irishman” cast alongside Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano and more.

Starting in 1995, audiences around the world have been able to enjoy this celebration of a beloved thespian’s work, crammed right in the middle of a nail-biting awards telecast. In honor of De Niro’s accomplishment, let’s take a look back at every person to be given this prize since the event was first televised. Our gallery includes Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Betty White, Shirley Temple and more.

SAG began handing out a career achievement prize to actors who left their mark on both the big screen and small in 1962. It wasn’t until the inaugural SAG Awards ceremony in 1995 (for the film year 1994) that they began televising the event. The 31 people rewarded prior to that (and not featured in our gallery above) were:

1962: Eddie Cantor

1963: No award given

1964: Stan Laurel

1965: Bob Hope

1966: Barbara Stanwyck

1967: William Gargan

1968: James Stewart

1969: Edward G. Robinson

1970: Gregory Peck

1971: Charlton Heston

1972: Frank Sinatra

1973: Martha Raye

1974: Walter Pidgeon

1975: Rosalind Russell

1976: Pearl Bailey

1977: James Cagney

1978: Edgar Bergen

1979: Katharine Hepburn

1980: Leon Ames

1981: No award given

1982: Danny Kaye

1983: Ralph Belamy

1984: Iggie Wolfington

1985: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

1986: Nanette Fabray

1987: Red Skelton

1988: Gene Kelly

1989: Jack Lemmon

1990: Brock Peters

1991: Burt Lancaster

1992: Audrey Hepburn

1993: Ricardo Montalban

Tour our photo gallery above and see if your favorite veteran has gotten their well-deserved moment in the sun.

