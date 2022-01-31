SAG Awards: How often do nominated trios from same TV show split the vote?

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it is relatively rare that three actors from the same TV show get nominated in the same category. Since the inception of the SAG Awards in 1994, it only happened seven times for the first 27 years. At the upcoming 2022 ceremony, there is an eighth trio that joins this elusive group — Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong from HBO’s “Succession,” who are all nominated in the drama actor category. But can one of them overcome possible vote-splitting and take home the trophy? Let’s take a look back at the previous seven examples of SAG Awards nominated trios.

The first instance of three actors nominated in the same TV category was “The Sopranos” at the 2000 kudos, with Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Nancy Marchand all getting into the drama actress race. Falco would ultimately beat her costars.

Fast forward to 2004, which was a big year for trios. In the two movie/miniseries categories, “Angels in America” took up three slots apiece, with Al Pacino, Justin Kirk and Jeffrey Wright in actor and Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker and Emma Thompson in actress. Pacino and Streep were able to overcome vote-splitting and won their respective categories. But in the comedy actor race that same year, the “Everybody Loves Raymond” threesome of Peter Boyle, Brad Garrett and Ray Romano all lost to Tony Shalhoub in “Monk.”

The movie/mini actress category was a popular one for trios in the 2010s. The first was in 2011 when Claire Danes defeated her “Temple Grandin” costars, Catherine O’Hara and Julia Ormond, while in 2018, Nicole Kidman won for “Big Little Lies” over scene partners Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.

Most recently, in the 2021 drama actress category we had Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin all nominated for “The Crown.” Anderson wound up taking home the statuette.

Out of those first seven trios, there was only one instance where none of the three actors emerged as a winner (Shalhoub beating the “Raymond” guys). This makes sense, considering if a program is popular enough to take up three of the five slots in a category, that passion would naturally extend to one of those actors winning. This bodes well for the “Succession” men, though not unlike the show’s own storyline, the question will be which one of them comes out on top. Strong is highest in our odds followed by Cox, with Culkin in fifth. But with all three providing memorable moments in the third season, it could plausibly be any of them.

