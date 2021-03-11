SAG Awards TV Comedy Ensemble contenders showcase 10 individual nominees

Since their first ceremony in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards has honored the collective work of TV series’ casts in addition to individual actors. The 2021 nominees for the Best Comedy Ensemble award are “Dead to Me,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Ted Lasso.” The winner will be revealed during the 27th SAG awards ceremony, airing April 4 on TBS and TNT.

Our racetrack odds currently have the ensemble of Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” (16/5) are favored to win the award for their work on the show’s sixth and final season. They are followed in order by the casts of “Ted Lasso” (19/5), “The Flight Attendant” (9/2), “Dead to Me” (9/2), and “The Great” (9/2).

This year’s lineup includes no past winners and only one previously nominated cast (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020). Besides the inaugural nominees of 1995, this distinction has only applied to one other group of competitors. Three years ago, the cast of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” bested their fellow first-timers from “Atlanta,” “Barry,” and “The Kominsky Method,” as well as the two-time nominees from “GLOW.”

SEE Full list of SAG Awards nominations

Included among this year’s 57 qualifying actors are five who previously competed as members of different TV ensembles. James Marsden (“Dead to Me”) vied for this award in 2014 for “30 Rock” and for the corresponding drama award in 2017 for “Westworld.” Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) also sought 2017’s Best Drama Ensemble award as a “Downton Abbey” cast member. Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) competed here six times as part of the ensemble of “The Big Bang Theory.” One of her current castmates, Michiel Huisman, was nominated for the drama series “Game of Thrones” twice, while another, T. R. Knight, earned three bids for “Grey’s Anatomy” and won in 2007.

2021 marks the 10th time in SAG history that at least one member of each nominated comedy cast also earned an individual bid. “Schitt’s Creek” racked up four (Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara) while “Dead to Me” scored two (Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini). “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” and “Ted Lasso” each earned one, for Cuoco, Nicholas Hoult, and Jason Sudeikis, respectively.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?