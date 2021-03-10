SAG Awards TV Drama Ensemble contenders showcase 9 individual nominees

Since their inaugural ceremony in 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards has honored the collective work of TV series’ casts in addition to individual actors. The 2021 nominees for the Best Drama Ensemble award are “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country,” and “Ozark.” The winner will be revealed during the 27th SAG awards ceremony, airing April 4 on TBS and TNT.

Our racetrack odds currently have the ensemble of Netflix’s “The Crown” (16/5) favored to win the award for their work on the show’s fourth season. They are followed in order by the casts of “Ozark” (39/10), “Bridgerton” (9/2), “Lovecraft Country” (9/2), and “Better Call Saul” (9/2).

The group from “The Crown” are the only returning winners, having just triumphed last year. Before the cast was overhauled for its third season, the actors from the first two seasons were nominated in 2017 and 2018. The series could become the first streaming program (and the ninth overall) to win the award twice.

The casts of “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” have faced off once before in 2019. Both lost to the ensemble from NBC’s “This Is Us.” “Bridgerton” and “Lovecraft Country” both earned their first nominations here for their first seasons. Both include one actor who previously prevailed as a member of a different ensemble. Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) won as a “Boardwalk Empire” cast member in 2012, and Julian Ovenden (“Bridgerton”) won for “Downton Abbey” in 2016.

“The Crown” also scored four individual nominations (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor). “Ozark” earned three (Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Laura Linney), while “Better Call Saul” and “Bridgerton” received one each, for Bob Odenkirk and Rege-Jean Page, respectively. No “Lovecraft Country” actors were recognized individually, but the series is the only one of the five also in contention for Best Stunt Ensemble.

