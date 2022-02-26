SAG Life Achievement award: Every recipient from Helen Mirren to George Burns [PHOTOS]

After skipping the virtual ceremony in 2021, the Screen Actors Guild once again presents its annual life achievement award in 2022. Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Dame Helen Mirren receives the honorary SAG trophy.
For the 2020 event, Robert De Niro was the latest veteran performer to receive the Screen Actor’s Guild life achievement award. Starting in 1995, audiences around the world have been able to enjoy this celebration of a beloved thespian’s work, crammed right in the middle of a nail-biting awards telecast. In honor of De Niro’s accomplishment, let’s take a look back at every person to be given this prize since the event was first televised. Our gallery includes Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Betty White, Shirley Temple and more.
SAG began handing out a career achievement prize to actors who left their mark on both the big screen and small in 1962. It wasn’t until the inaugural SAG Awards ceremony in 1995 (for the film year 1994) that they began televising the event. The 31 people rewarded prior to that (and not featured in our gallery above) were:
1962: Eddie Cantor
1963: No award given
1964: Stan Laurel
1965: Bob Hope
1966: Barbara Stanwyck
1967: William Gargan
1968: James Stewart
1969: Edward G. Robinson
1970: Gregory Peck
1971: Charlton Heston
1972: Frank Sinatra
1973: Martha Raye
1974: Walter Pidgeon
1975: Rosalind Russell
1976: Pearl Bailey
1977: James Cagney
1978: Edgar Bergen
1979: Katharine Hepburn
1980: Leon Ames
1981: No award given
1982: Danny Kaye
1983: Ralph Belamy
1984: Iggie Wolfington
1985: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
1986: Nanette Fabray
1987: Red Skelton
1988: Gene Kelly
1989: Jack Lemmon
1990: Brock Peters
1991: Burt Lancaster
1992: Audrey Hepburn
1993: Ricardo Montalban
Tour our photo gallery above and see if your favorite veteran has gotten their well-deserved moment in the sun.
