Saladin K. Patterson (‘The Wonder Years’ showrunner): Still ‘very relevant in an ironic way’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“TV has certainly changed a lot in those 30 years,” reflects Saladin K. Patterson about bringing “The Wonder Years” back to TV and also back to ABC. For our recent webchat he continues, “The experiences of coming of age, adolescence and figuring out who you are in the world, that’s still relevant. Those are those are timeless experiences that are part of our human condition.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Wonder Years” is a reimagining of the Emmy winning comedy series from 1968. While still set in the late 1960’s, this incarnation tells the story of a middle class African-American family in Alabama. It is told from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams) and is narrated by Don Cheadle, who plays adult Dean. Dule Hill (“Psych,” “The West Wing”) stars as Dean’s father Bill Williams

The pilot episode was written by Patterson and ends with the family reacting to the assignation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The scribe reveals, “we were trying to show on some level the black middle class was identical to the white middle class in terms of education aspirations for your family; wanting a safe neighborhood, wanting safe schools, wanting to do things like vacation. However, the experiences are going to be different. Black Americans had this extra level of things that were going on in society that kept them from that American dream. To have Dr. King be assassinated, was a great way to show how, for a black family, that foundation can be rocked in a way that necessarily wouldn’t apply to a white family.”

Patterson also serves as executive producer and showrunner of the ABC Comedy which addresses the impact of racial injustice and hostile political divides. He explains, “the show is very relevant in an ironic way. It’s just unfortunate that we still have the same challenges in society that we’re dealing with. We can look back at that time and call those ‘the wonder years,’ because of the nostalgia attached to it. Even though the late 60s were, if not as tumultuous as now, even more tumultuous. Then 20 years from now, my kids will look back at this point and say this was ‘the wonder years.’ It’s hard for us to imagine that now, because of how crazy, the world is. But if that’s the case, I think there’s benefit to seeing how we handled those things in the past.”

