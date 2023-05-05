Sam Haskell (‘Dolly Parton’s A Mountain Magic Christmas,’ ‘A Walton’s Thanksgiving’): ‘The TV movie is back!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In the past decade or so, the television movie has been thought to possibly be dead. But don’t tell that to producer Sam Haskell, who won an Emmy for producing the 2021 television film “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square.” In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), Haskell declares, “The TV movie is back!” He is back in the Emmy race this season as the executive producer of two films: “Dolly Parton’s A Mountain Magic Christmas” for Peacock and “A Walton’s Thanksgiving” for The CW.



Both of Haskell’s films focus on the joy of the holiday season. For “A Walton’s Thanksgiving,” a reimagining of the classic, Emmy-winning series,, the focus is on the Walton family encountering a troubled youth who will change the family forever. In “A Mountain Magic Christmas” the focus is on the inimitable Dolly Parton and her struggle to put on a Christmas show that will lift audiences’ spirits.

Haskell’s working relationship with Parton goes back many years, and he admits that part of the success of his work with her is the result of their shared goal when it comes to television viewing. “For us to have done 12 movies together speaks to our relationship, our friendship, our trust in each other, professionally,” he says. We both understand and know what’s gonna work with families, because that’s what we’re all about– trying to touch families and trying to bring that emotional contact with faith, family strength, humor, laughter and tears.”

When it comes to “The Waltons,” Haskell recalls vivid memories of the show’s classic theme sling summoning him to the television. In crafting the revival films, his goals were to recreate that sense of family in the audience. “‘The Waltons’ brought our whole family together and seeing this family in the Depression in the 30’s was like taking a trip back in time, but still seeing a lot of similarities between their family and my family.”

Haskell is particularly effusive in his praise of Bellamy Young, who plays family matriarch Olivia Walton, a role made famous by four-time Emmy winner Michael Learned. Haskell freely admits that he never wanted any other actor in the role other than Young. “Bellamy is the Olivia that you have always dreamed of,” he says. “She plays all these arch characters…but I know her heart and I just knew that any good actress who comes from her normal being as a kind and sweet person could be Olivia.”

Haskell’s only goal, he says, is to make films that attract families to watch films together. “It makes me feel great,” he says, “to know that others there and everywhere else who are making decisions about what’s good and what’s not, look at both of our movies and say, ‘You did good.’”

