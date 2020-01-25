Sam Mendes movies: All 8 films ranked from worst to best

Few directors have had as spectacular a debut as British stage director Sam Mendes onto the film scene. Mendes’ frank 1999 film, “American Beauty,” turned heads upon its release and wowed Oscar voters, winning five Academy Awards from eight nominations, including a trophy for Mendes on his very first film.

Since that time, Mendes has split his time between films and the stage. His iconic Broadway production of “Cabaret” featuring Alan Cumming and a rotating number of actresses playing Sally Bowles, including the late Natasha Richardson, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams, brought Mendes his first Tony nomination. For his direction of 2018’s “The Ferryman,” he finally won the coveted Tony. At the same time, Mendes, who directed Daniel Craig in 2004’s film “Road to Perdition,” was asked to direct Craig again in the James Bond films “Spectre” (2015) and “Skyfall” (2012), for which Mendes won his first BAFTA Award.

Now Mendes is back in the awards hunt with his work on “1917,” with a Golden Globe win already under his belt and Best Director nominations for both the Oscar and the BAFTA. So let’s take a moment to raise a glass to the great Sam Mendes and celebrate his Oscar nomination by counting down and ranking all eight of his films.

