Sam Ryder (‘Ted Lasso’ songwriter): ‘You did not see that coming’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It feels like one of those shows that everyone should watch,” reveals Sam Ryder about “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he continues, “It will make you aware of your actions and inspire you to be a better person. A more patient person who understands that hurt people hurt people. And what better thing could you hope for for some art you put out into the world?” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The show tells the story of optimistic American Ted (Jason Sudeikis), coaching a struggling soccer team in the English Premiere League. The team have to battle personal struggles and grim expectations to find hope. While the future of the series is still uncertain, the most recent season does close out a three- season arc that culminated in Ted deciding to leave the club and return to the states to be with his son.

Ryder co-wrote the song, ‘Fought and Lost,’ with Tom Howe and Jamie Hartman. The song helps close out the penultimate episode of the season. The pensive but uplifting song plays as Ted comes to the realization that it is time to move on. The songwriter admits when writing, “We didn’t know what the scene was. We just had the concept of fought and lost. In my mind it’s about a team losing a game. But when you watch the episode it’s not to do with that. I think it’s genius. We wrote it as three songwriters that have been loyal disciples to the journey of music our entire lives. We know about failure and we know about losing. We also know about tenacity and belief and faith. Those things are so inherent in the show’s themes. So we thought we could write to this. It’s used in the scene, and you did not see that coming. It’s so gorgeous that people have these different ways of unpicking the meaning of something. Even if you’ve written it yourself!”

The singer and songwriter started getting attention in 2020 with covers on social media. He then represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest with the song ‘Space Man.’ It came second place, the UK’s best result since 1998. This led to the contest being held in Liverpool this year and “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham co-hosting. Ryder says, “The whole thing feels really serendipitous. Like the universe is conspiring to bring these people together after the song is made. This stuff doesn’t happen usually. It’s coincidental. I take those things as little nods from whatever’s going on out there, that you’re on your right path. Whether or not you believe that, it brings me a lot of comfort to think that way and live that way.”

